WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a driver crashed into a building in Waltham overnight.

Emergency crews could be seen assessing the damage at the apparel store on Main Street.

Police have not said if anyone was injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

