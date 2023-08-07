REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway after a driver slammed into a building on Albany Street in Boston overnight.

Officers responding to the crash found the vehicle against the building and damaged Blue Bikes scattered throughout the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

