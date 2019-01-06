Driver slams into front porch of Boston home

Police are investigating after a driver slammed into the front porch of a home in Boston early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported motor vehicle crash on Morton Street around 3 a.m. found the porch destroyed and a car wedged against the house with serious front-end damage.

Police have not said whether there were any injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)