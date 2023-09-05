YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a driver slammed into a gas pump at a station in Yarmouth Port overnight, knocking it off of its base and causing it to catch on fire.

Fire crews responding to the Sav-On gas station off Route 6A around 9:30 p.m. extinguished the flames and assisted the driver of the heavily damaged red sedan.

The 31-year-old driver is now facing criminal charges in connection with the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)