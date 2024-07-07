FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver escaped serious injury early Sunday morning after crashing into a home in Falmouth.

Officers responding to a report of an SUV into a home in the area of 780 E. Falmouth Highway around 2:30 a.m. found that the driver had gotten themselves out of the vehicle and the home suffering significant damage, police said.

The driver was taken to the hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

All of the people inside the home were able to evacuate without injury.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

