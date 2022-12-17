BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a driver crashed into several parked cars and a building overnight in Hyde Park.

Crews could be seen working on the front porch of the home after a car slammed into a home on Hyde Park Avenue around 3:30 a.m. It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

