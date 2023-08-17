LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a driver left the road and slammed into a restaurant in Lynn on Thursday morning.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Commercial Street found a vehicle against Pollo Royal and significant damage to the front brick wall.

The vehicle has since been removed from the scene and the city’s Building Inspector is checking the stability of the restaurant.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

