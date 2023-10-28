WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were called to a Starbucks in Wellesley on Saturday after a driver crashed into the cafe.
Police, fire, and paramedics were called to the Linden Street coffee shop around 5:30 p.m., according to a post on the Wellesley Police Department’s X page.
The occupants of the vehicle were taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution.
No patrons or employees were struck by the vehicle.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
