WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were called to a Starbucks in Wellesley on Saturday after a driver crashed into the cafe.

Police, fire, and paramedics were called to the Linden Street coffee shop around 5:30 p.m., according to a post on the Wellesley Police Department’s X page.

The occupants of the vehicle were taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution.

No patrons or employees were struck by the vehicle.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Police, Fire and EMS working a motor vehicle crash into a Starbucks on Linden St. Fortunately no patrons or employees were struck by the vehicle. Occupants of the vehicle transported to a local hospital as a precaution. pic.twitter.com/O7fhiz0a1n — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) October 28, 2023

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)