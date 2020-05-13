MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for a driver who allegedly led an officer on a high-speed pursuit in Manchester, New Hampshire late Tuesday night.

An officer who observed a blue Ford Explorer drive onto a sidewalk and run over a yield sign at the intersection of Milton and Laurel streets just before midnight stopped the vehicle before the driver attempted to get out, according to Manchester police.

The officer ordered the man back inside the car, at which point the man allegedly started to drive away.

The officer pursued the driver, who increased his speed to 90 mph while running stop signs and driving down a one-way road, police said.

The pursuit was called off because police said it posed a threat to public safety.

The vehicle was last seen northbound on Mammoth Road near Tarrytown Road.

An investigation revealed that the license plate on the vehicle had reportedly been stolen.

The surrounding area was canvassed for the Ford Explorer but it was not located.

The driver is described as a white man in his 40s with black and gray stubble.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

