Driver sought in Cambridge hit-and-run that injured teenage cyclist

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WHDH) — Police are looking for the driver responsible for a hit-and-run in Cambridge that left a teenager injured.

The 14-year-old boy said he was riding his bicycle to school on Putnam Avenue when he was hit by a car that then left the scene.

“[They] didn’t even come out to check if I want OK, to see what state I was in, they didn’t care,” said the boy.

The boy was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for a sprained wrist and a concussion.

Police said they are looking for a silver Prius that was seen on surveillance video circling back to the scene three minutes later.

“You have to own up to your mistakes and take responsibility, so I really think they should come out and own up,” said the boy.

