Driver sought in Worcester hit-and-run that injured 16-year-old pedestrian

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are looking for the driver responsible for a hit-and-run in Worcester that left a teenager hospitalized.

The 16-year-old girl was crossing Burncoat Street at the intersection of Burncoat and Melrose Streets around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday when she was struck by a black sedan traveling east, according to Worcester police.

Officers responding to the scene temporarily stopped traffic and administered medical aid to the injured teen, who suffered serious injuries.

She was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit was called to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 508-799-8674.

