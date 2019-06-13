Driver sought in Worcester hit-and-run that left teenage girl hospitalized

WORCESTER, Mass. (WHDH) – Police are looking for the driver responsible for a hit-and-run in Worcester that left a teenage girl hospitalized.

The 16-year-old girl was on her way to school and crossing at the intersection of Burncoat and Melrose streets around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday when she was struck by a black sedan traveling east, according to the Worcester Police Department.

Officers responding to the scene temporarily stopped traffic and administered medical aid to the injured teen, who suffered serious injuries.

She was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Worcester Public Schools Safety Director Robert Pezzella says students and faculty at Burncoat High School are very saddened by the incident.

“We’re obviously greatly disturbed and concerned about what happened to the student who was walking to school like a lot of other students do, including elementary school students,” he said. “The fact that this girl was hit by a car that drove off after is even more concerning.”

Pezzella hopes whoever is responsible will be “prosecuted to the fullest.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Worcester police detectives at 508-799-8674.

An investigation is ongoing.

