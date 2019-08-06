STOW, MASS. (WHDH) - Public safety officials in Stow are urging drivers to be smart with what they tow behind their car.
A driver tied a plastic crate to their bumper in order to pull along a large stuffed bear behind their car, according to a picture posted by Stow Public Safety on Twitter.
“Please be smart when driving your car and don’t tow things that are not suppose to be,” officials tweeted.
No additional information was made available.
