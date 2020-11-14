Driver strikes 2 houses, passenger seriously injured in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a car struck two homes early Saturday morning in Manchester, New Hampshire, officials said.

Officers responding to a single vehicle accident in the area of South Mammoth and Moorseville roads around 2 a.m. found the driver and passenger still in the vehicle and two houses damaged, according to officials.

Both were taken to the hospital and the passenger was treated for serious injuries, police said.

No additional information was immediately released.

