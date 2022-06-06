SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was transported to the hospital after a driver struck a house on Jefferson Avenue in Salem, according to Salem police.

The driver has been arrested for operating under the influence, speeding and marked lane violations.

Officials did not specify whether the hospitalized person was the driver or another person.

A building inspector is investigating the structural integrity of the building.

This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS for updates on-air and online.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)