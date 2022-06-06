SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was transported to the hospital after a driver struck a house on Jefferson Avenue in Salem, according to Salem police.

The driver has been arrested for operating under the influence, speeding and marked lane violations.

The hospitalized person was the driver, who was taken there as a precaution. He has since been brought to the police station to face charges, and is due in court Monday.

A building inspector investigated the structural integrity of the building and found it to be sound, allowing the residents to continue occupying the home.

The building is home to two families, and none of the residents were hurt in the crash. Still, the basement and porch suffered extensive damage and the gas had to be shut off for several days.

“It was crazy. I’ve never seen something like that,” said homeowner TK. He added that the driver likely would’ve kept going had he not his the house’s foundation.

He also said he was grateful that he, his family and the driver are all OK.

