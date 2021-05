NORTH ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was cited after they struck a parked state police cruiser in Attleboro on Tuesday.

No injuries were reported in the crash, which occurred on the northbound side of Route 295 near Interstate 95, according to state police.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)