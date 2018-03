ANDOVER, MA (WHDH) - A driver succumbed to life-threatening injuries after a pickup truck went off the road and rolled over into the woods.

Police said it happened on Interstate 93 north just past Interstate 495 in Andover.

Fire crews had to pull the driver from the truck, officials said.

Officials rushed the driver to the hospital where the person later died.

