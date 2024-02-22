MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A driver was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a head-on crash with a school bus in Manchester, New Hampshire on Thursday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to the intersection of South Main and Varney streets around 6 a.m. found a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus with no children on board, according to the Manchester Police Department.

The 30-year-old driver of the car suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The 52-year-old driver of the bus was uninjured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)