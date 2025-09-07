ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Attleboro early Sunday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported crash around 1:17 a.m. found a debris field stretching nearly a quarter mile involving two vehicles and a male driver who was trapped, according to Attleboro Fire Chief Scott T. Lachance.

Firefighters used extrication tools to gain access to the vehicle and remove the victim. He was transported by advanced life support ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital in critical condition.

The second vehicle came to rest about 400 yards away after rolling over and striking a bridge support. The car was fully engulfed in flames beneath the overpass. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire.

The driver, a female, had self-extricated from the vehicle prior to firefighters’ arrival. She was transported to Sturdy Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

The highway was closed until approximately 5 a.m. while the Massachusetts State Police conducted their investigation. MassDOT was called to inspect the bridge for possible damage from the fire and vehicle strike. After an evaluation, the bridge was cleared for continued use.

Several bystanders attempted to render aid before firefighters’ arrival.

The crash remains under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police.

