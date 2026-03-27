HOLDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Holden firefighters responded after a car drove into a business Friday morning on Main Street.

Around 9:53 a.m., first responders arrived to the 122 Diner at 1392 Main Street after a car drove into it. Officials say the driver of the car suffered a medical emergency.

The driver was treated on the scene and was taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

No one inside the diner was injured and the accident is under investigation.

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