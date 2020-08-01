Driver suffers minor injuries after crashing into tree in Sterling

STERLING, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a crash overnight in Sterling, officials said.

Crews responding to a crash on Beaman Road found a car that crashed into a tree with significant damage and a driver suffering from injuries that appeared to be minor, fire officials said.

The victim was taken to Clinton Hospital for their injuries.

The driver seemed to have lost control of the vehicle prior to the crash, fire officials said.

