Driver suffers minor injuries in Hampton, NH crash

HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - One person suffered minor injuries after her car veered off the road and into an embankment in Hampton, New Hampshire Saturday night, police said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on Route 101 around 10:20 p.m. found a sedan with major front end damage in a ditch on the side of the highway, according to a release issued by New Hampshire State Police.

The driver, 48-year-old Jessica Scaccia, was traveling westbound when she suffered an unknown medical issue, lost control of her car, swerved over the median and hit the guardrail sending her car flying into the woods.

She was transported to Exeter Hospital for evaluation.

A section of the roadway between Exit 13 and the on-ramp to Rt. 101 westbound was temporarily closed while crews worked to clear the scene.

