LEXINGTON, Mass. (WHDH) – Crews responded to a crash in Lexington on Sunday.

The driver crashed into a tree and was then trapped in his car. The car was badly damaged.

Crews were able to remove the driver. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)