WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities say a piece of metal smashed through a driver’s windshield in Weston on Thursday, leaving a driver with serious injuries.

According to police, three women were traveling in an SUV around 1 p.m. on Route 20 when the 12-pound, steel object flew into the vehicle’s windshield and struck the operator.

Authorities told 7NEWS it appeared the piece of metal may have fallen off of a truck before it was run over by another driver, sending it into the air before it struck the SUV.

Weston police said the initial driver pulled over with a flat tire after hitting the object.

“He hit this piece of metal in the roadway – he knew he hit something and it appears that that piece of metal then flew in the air for a period of time, went through the windshield of the second vehicle, striking the operator,” said Weston Police Chief Denis Linehan. “She has a serious injury, but it doesn’t appear [to be] life-threatening”

The two other people inside the SUV told 7NEWS the driver was their boss and that it was her forehead that was struck.

Authorities said the driver immediately hit the brakes after the metal struck her, with another vehicle behind the SUV crashing and suffering minor frontend damage.

No other details were immediately released.

