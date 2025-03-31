TYNGSBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Tyngsboro on Sunday night.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Middlesex Road around 6 p.m. found a vehicle that had left the roadway and slammed into a tree, according to Tyngsboro Police Chief Shaun Woods.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)