Driver survives 20-foot plunge off road into river in Wareham

A driver said she’s grateful she survived a “freak accident” where she drove off the road and down 20 feet into a Wareham river Wednesday.

Leslie Jones said she was driving home down Main Street early in the morning and said she was tired when she came across a parked car in her lane.

“I went around him and all of a sudden the car slipped,” Jones said. “I think I kind of got scared and didn’t know what to do so I kind of let go of the steering wheel.”

When she swerved to avoid the car, she went off the road over the steel-roped guardrail, through the trees, down an embankment and into the Weweantic River.

“I was scared to death,” Jones said. “I was like OMG, no one’s going to find me. I looked around and all I could see was trees and bushes.”

The SUV’s airbags deployed and Jones said she was still able to use the car’s Bluetooth to call her boyfriend. He arrived 15 minutes later and got her out of the mangled mess, and emergency crews were able to contain fluids from the car until a tow company came and removed it.”

Jones said she was banged up, but glad she wasn’t in worse shape.

“I have a headache so bad that my whole body hurts. I’m achey from my head all the way down,.” Jones said. “It was just one of those freak accidents … Thank God I didn’t have anyone else with me and that I’m OK.”

