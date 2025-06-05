BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A crash on I-95 northbound in Burlington caused lanes on both sides to close Thursday morning and left one person hospitalized.

Massachusetts State Police troopers responded to the crash at roughly 6:30 a.m., at the intersection of Route 3 and I-95, which involved a passenger car and a tractor-trailer.

“As a result of the crash, a person in the passenger car was transported to Lahey Hospital with serious injuries,” state police said in a statement. “Several large metal plates also fell off the tractor trailer involved in the crash and came to rest on both sides of the highway.”

Officials removed all the plates by 7:40 a.m.

“Fire Officials remain on scene to address the tractor trailer which came to rest in the median and began leaking fuel after the crash,” state police said. “Two lanes on the left, northbound side of the highway remained closed until the leak was fully contained at 9:15 a.m.”

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)