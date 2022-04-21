FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police troopers surrounded a vehicle and took a driver into custody on Interstate 90 in Framingham following a chase on Thursday morning, officials said.

Troopers attempted to stop a black SUV with an expired registration but the driver refused to stop and fled on the westbound side of the highway, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The chase came to end when troopers deployed spike strips, state police said. Aerial video showed at least 10 cruisers stopped on the the highway as troopers approached the driver and took them into custody.

The incident caused lengthy traffic delays on both sides of the highway.

There were no additional details immediately available.

