DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was taken into custody after a crash that killed one and seriously injured two others on 93 South in Dorchester.

According to Massachusetts State Police, a man was walking on 93 South between exits 13 and 12 after his vehicle was disabled after hitting a guardrail around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

The man was hit and killed by a vehicle, that stopped and was then hit by another vehicle while stationary.

Massachusetts State Police said that the man who was hit was determined to be dead on scene.

Two people in the car that hit the man were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries and the driver of the third vehicle was taken into custody after being determined to be operating under the influence.

All lanes on 93 south were closed for a portion of Saturday morning but have since reopened as State Police continue to investigate the crash.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)