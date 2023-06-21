BOSTON (WHDH) - A driver was taken into custody Wednesday after a traffic violation led to a police chase that ended with a crash in the South End in Boston, MBTA transit police said.

Law enforcement officials were seen responding to an area along Tremont Street in the South End Wednesday afternoon where they, at one point, surrounded a black SUV that appeared to be stuck on a roadway median.

While transit police did not provide any further information on the incident, witnesses said two men appeared to take off from the car and run down the street after the SUV got stuck on Tremont Street.

SKY7-HD captured video of police on scene around 4:30 p.m.

Roughly 15 minutes later, around 4:45 p.m., several officers were spotted documenting the SUV’s interior, taking photographs and appearing to pull up floorboards in the vehicle.

The SUV had been towed away as of around 6 p.m., leaving behind some debris in the area.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)