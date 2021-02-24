Driver taken into custody after police chase ends with car barreling to Randolph home

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a home in Randolph Wednesday night prompting a large response from police.

Local police were responding to a report of a carjacking that turned into a state police car chase where a white sedan ended up barreling through a fence and into the front porch of a home along Main Street, according to a state police spokesperson.

7NEWS was there when officers removed the driver, who appeared to be struggling, and placed them into the back of a cruiser.

Minor injures were reported though it is unclear who was hurt.

The family who lives in the home said they are shaken but OK.

The crash prompted authorities to shut down the busy road for a short time.

No further details were available.

