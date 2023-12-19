HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A bus crashed into a building in Hyannis Tuesday, drawing an emergency response to the area and sending one person to an area hospital.

The crash happened Tuesday morning around 10:30 a.m.

In a later statement near 3 p.m., Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority Administrator Thomas Cahir confirmed one of the authority’s Villager buses was involved in the crash at the Copeland Subaru building off Falmouth Road.

Cahir said the bus hit a telephone pole and part of the Copeland building. A gas line was also ruptured as a result of the crash. No other vehicles were reportedly involved.

Witnesses told 7NEWS how good Samaritans snapped into action after the bus crashed, assisting the driver and passenger.

“There was about ten people running over – it was more to just make sure the driver was coherent,” said Justin Bearse, one of those who helped.

Cahir said the bus driver suffered “a possible medical event” and was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. A male passenger refused treatment. One man who had been sitting at his desk in the building struck was also uninjured when the bus came crashing in.

“A little bit of luck on our side – there was no rescue attempt that needed to be made, we were able to be patient, evacuate the area and call utility companies to stabilize the utilities,” said Assistant Chief Mark Storie of the Hyannis Fire Department.

By 5 p.m., the bus itself had been towed away, but crews remained on scene to restore power for the immediate area.

