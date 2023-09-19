LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries Tuesday after their car slammed into the side of a house in Lynn, police said.

The crash happened on Greenwood Avenue.

In a later message to 7NEWS, a Lynn police official said the driver struck the house, causing minor damage to the structure.

An investigation was ongoing as of Tuesday afternoon and no further information was immediately available.

