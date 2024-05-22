HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a car crashed into a popcorn shop in Hyannis Tuesday afternoon, officials confirmed.

A car crashed into Smith Family Popcorn at 545 Main St., smashing some of the windows of the shop. The Barnstable Fire Department confirmed the driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but no one else was hurt.

Main Street was closed at High School Road while emergency crews were on scene, according to the Barnstable Police Department.

The popcorn shop said in a Facebook post that its Hyannis location will be closed Wednesday.

“We are hoping the driver is okay, our staff thankfully were not injured,” Smith Family Popcorn said in a comment on Facebook.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)