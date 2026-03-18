WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded after a car crashed into a Wareham house Wednesday morning.

The homeowners, Peter and Kathy Prime, were inside the home at the time of the crash.

Kathy said she was walking to her kitchen to make tea when the car came crashing into her home. Both Kathy and Peter weren’t injured.

The driver was taken to a hospital but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)