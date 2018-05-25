Driver taken to hospital after car flips over in Lynnfield

LYNNFIELD (WHDH) - One person was taken to the hospital Friday morning after their car flipped over on Route 1 in Lynnfield, state police said.

Troopers responding to the crash on the northbound side of the highway near Salem Street found a black sedan on its roof.

The driver was taken to Beverly Hospital with unknown injuries.

The cause of the crash is not clear.

No additional details available.

