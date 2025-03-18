BOSTON (WHDH) - A car hit a building in Boston just before noon Tuesday, police said.

At around 11:50 a.m., police responded to Southampton Street for reports of a crash, according to the Boston Police Department.

The car slammed into a fence before hitting the side of a building. The driver was taken to a local hospital, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox