Driver taken to hospital after car rolls over multiple times on I-93 in Medford

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorist was taken to the hospital after their car rolled over multiple times in a crash on Interstate 93 in Medford on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on the highway near Exit 32 found a heavily-damaged sedan resting in the high-speed lane next to the jersey barrier, Medford Firefighters Local 1032 said in a tweet.

The driver was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

It’s not clear if any other vehicles were involved in the crash.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Engine 1, Ladder 2, and A1 responded to this early morning crash on I-93N before exit 32. The vehicle rolled over multiple times. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. #SeatbeltsSaveLives pic.twitter.com/pgXXS2pDa0 — Medford Firefighters Local 1032 (@MedfordMAFire) August 19, 2020

