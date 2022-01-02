NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after a driver crashed into a building in Nashua, New Hampshire on Saturday evening.

Officers responding to a reported crash on the F.E. Everett Turnpike North Exist #5E off ramp around 4:30 p.m. found a 2011 Nissan Maxima that had crashed into a building on Main Dunstable Road, according to Nashua police.

A preliminary investigation determined the driver of the Nissan, a juvenile male, was unable to navigate the right curve of the ramp and exited the roadway, crashing through a chain-linked fence and a large boulder fore hitting the building on Dunstable Road.

The driver sustained minor injuries in the crash and was taken to an area hospital as a precaution, police said.

Police determined that the main contributing factors to the crash were the driver’s speed and negligent driving.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to call Sgt. Jacob Wood at 603-223-8530.

