WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was taken to a local hospital after they crashed over a rock wall in a Market Basket parking lot in Westford Tuesday, officials said.

The crash happened near the Market Basket in the Cornerstone Square plaza around 12:15 p.m.

SKY7-HD spotted the car still hanging off the rock wall later Tuesday afternoon. Emergency crews were seen nearby and the scene remained active.

“It honestly kind of seemed like he was spacing out and thought that was a road. It wasn’t aggressive or fast or hostile. I’m honestly surprised his car made it over the edge, because it was really slow,” said Fox Redfield, who drove past the crash while it happened.

The crash was still under investigation and officials did not share any additional information regarding the extent of the driver’s injury.

