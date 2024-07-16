BOSTON (WHDH) - A driver was taken to an area hospital early Tuesday morning after hitting a deer in West Roxbury, a state police spokesperson said.

State Police Trooper Luis Blanco said the crash happened at 3:05 a.m. near the intersection of VFW Parkway and Keane Road.

Blanco said the driver suffered minor injuries. A passenger who was also in the car sustained no apparent injuries.

Video from the scene showed the aftermath of the crash. The car was badly damaged and was eventually towed away from the area.

The state Division of Fisheries and Wildlife on its website says the peak season for collisions between vehicles and deer in Massachusetts falls between October and December. State data from 2018 to 2022 shows a smaller uptick taking place in the summer months between May and July, with between 200 and 350 strikes per month during those summers.

