ORLEANS, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were hit by a car in a Shaw’s supermarket parking lot Tuesday afternoon in Orleans, police say.

An investigation revealed a car was reversing and sped into several parked cars while hitting one person in the process. Officials say the driver, a 77-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Cape Cod Hospital by Orleans Fire.

The woman’s condition at this time is unknown. The person hit by the car appeared to have non-life-threatening injuries, according to Orleans police.

