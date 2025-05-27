WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was taken to the hospital after a single-car rollover crash in Waltham Tuesday morning, officials said.

At around 10:12 a.m., emergency crews responded to the crash near 511 Totten Pond Road, according to the Waltham Fire Department.

First responders used jaws of life to cut the driver out of the overturned car, the department said.

The driver was taken to Lahey Hospital in Burlington, fire officials said.

