CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - The driver of a pickup truck as taken to the hospital after slamming into several cars in Chelsea Thursday night.

The incident occurred on Chestnut Street around 9 p.m.

Damage could be seen on the side of the truck.

No one else was hurt.

