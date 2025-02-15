WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was rushed to the hospital by helicopter after a serious crash overnight in Wellesley.

Officers responding to a reported crash near Route 9 and School Street found a severely damaged silver sedan and an injured motorist. Images shared by police show a medical helicopter transporting the driver to the hospital

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

