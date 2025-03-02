BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was rushed to the hospital by medical helicopter Saturday night after a violent rollover crash in Centerville sent their vehicle into a nearby house, officials said.

Members of the Barnstable police and fire departments responded to a report of a car into a house on Stage Road with injuries around 8:40 p.m. On arrival, they found a vehicle that had left the roadway, struck a guide wire and slammed into a house.

The driver was taken to Cape Cod Airfield in Marstons Mills and met by a Medflight helicopter to be transported to Rhode Island Hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)