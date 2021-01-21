Driver taken to hospital with serious injuries following crash in Cohasset

COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A 51-year-old Achusnet man was transported to a hospital Thursday following a crash in Cohasset that left him seriously injured.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash around 2 p.m. learned that the man was traveling northbound on Route 3A in a 2016 Lincoln pickup truck when for reasons still under investigation, he suddenly veered into the southbound lane, clipped a 2014 Toyota Highlander and struck a large tree, according to police.

The driver of the pickup truck was pinned inside and unable to move. It took crews more than 40 minutes to extricate him using hydraulic rescue tools.

The driver of the Toyota, a 50-year-old Scituate woman, was uninjured.

Both vehicles were totaled.

The area just south of the Stop and Shop Plaza was closed for more than 90 minutes.

No charges have been filed at this time.

