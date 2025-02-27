SHERBORN, MASS. (WHDH) - A school bus was involved in a crash in Sherborn, according to officials.

Officials say it took place on Coolidge Street and the driver was taken to the hospital.

Fire officials say all of the students on the bus are okay and the school district is working to get them to their parents.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)