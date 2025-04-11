BOLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State police responded to a commercial truck crash on 495S, near the 68.2 mile marker in Bolton, around 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Officials said the truck went into the median and struck a cropping of trees.

The driver suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken via Life Flight to UMass Lakeside around 4:31 p.m., authorities said.

A heavy duty tow came in to help remove the vehicle.

The crash shutdown the highway for some time. All lanes have since reopened.

